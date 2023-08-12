Inter-School Sports Finals & Prize Distribution ceremony held at Sopore

NL Corresspondent

Baramulla, Aug 11: The Department of Youth Services and Sports, Zone Dangerpora, of Sub Division Sopore today held an exhilarating inter-school sports finals and prize distribution ceremony at Government High School Brate e Kalan.

The event showcased remarkable talent and sportsmanship as students from various schools competed in Kabbadi, Kho Kho, and Volleyball tournaments. The response to the event was overwhelming, with hundreds of enthusiastic students participating in the inter-school competitions.

The Zonal Physical Education Officer expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the participating schools and the diligent field staff who contributed to the success of the event.

Distinguished guests, including the Principal of HSS Dangerpora, Principal of HSS Botingoo, ZEO Dangerpora, and the Headmaster of HS Brate Kalan attended the ceremony. They took the opportunity to motivate and inspire the participants, commending their dedication and passion for sports.

The efforts of the Youth Services and Sports Department, Baramulla, were lauded for fostering a culture of sports and healthy competition.