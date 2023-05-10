Inter-school girls meet of Miran Sahib begins

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 10: Organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), annual inter-school competitions for under-14 and under-17 girls of Miran Sahib zone got underway at Boys High School Kotli Shah Doula.

In total, 360 girls drawn from different educational institutions of Zone Miran Sahib turned up for participation in the sports disciplines of Kabaddi, Kho- Kho, V. Ball, Tug of War, Badminton, Chess, Carrom, Basketball and Handball.

Earlier, ZPEO Miran Sahib, Rakesh Kakar presented a brief not of the event and asked the target participants to complete in true spirit of sports aiming at representing the J&K at the National level.

The ZPEO thanked the Headmistress, Anupama Sharma for the cooperation and support. He also appreciated the staff and other individuals for the support. Hardeep Kour, PEM Government High School Simbal is overall incharge of the event.