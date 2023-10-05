Inter-District Provincial Level Kabaddi Tournament commences at Gulab Garh Paddar

commences at Gulab Garh Paddar

NL Corresspondent

Kishtwar, Oct 05: With a spirited commencement, the Inter-District Provincial Level Kabaddi Tournament for U/14 Boys was inaugurated today at Gulabgarh Paddar, District Kishtwar.

The tournament witnessed participation from all ten districts of the Jammu province, making it a significant sporting event.

Organized by the District Youth Services and Sports Department, the tournament is being conducted on the direction of Director Youth Services & Sports J&K Subash Chander Chhibber and under the supervision of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Khariti Lal Sharma.

The chief guest for the inauguration was Satish Rana, Tehsildar Paddar and the Guest of Honor was Major Rohit Jha, Seventeen RR Kajaie.

The ceremony also witnessed the presence of Khariti Lal Sharma, DYSSO and ZPEOs from different zones of Kishtwar district. Tehsildar Paddar officially declared the tournament open.

In his welcome address, Khariti Lal Sharma welcomed all participants to the picturesque land of Dev Dharti Paddar. He encouraged active participation in the games and sports, shedding light on the different schemes offered by the Department of Youth Services and Sports.

The tournament signifies a robust platform for fostering sportsmanship and healthy competition among the youth of the region.