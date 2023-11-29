Inter-District Provincial Level Baseball Competition Concludes at GCOPE Ganderbal

NL Corresspondent

Ganderbal, Nov 29: The Inter-District Provincial level Baseball competition and selection trials organized by DYSSO Ganderbal concluded successfully at GCOPE Ganderbal after a five-day event. District Ganderbal emerged victorious in all three age groups for both boys and girls, showcasing outstanding performances by the student players. Sheikh Shafqat Iqbal, DYSSO Ganderbal, expressed high praise for the excellence displayed by the student players throughout the competition. He personally oversaw all necessary arrangements to ensure the successful completion of the event.

The final match of the U/14 girls age group witnessed a competitive showdown between the Host District and District Pulwama, with the former emerging victorious. In the U/17 girls age group, District Ganderbal once again secured a win against District Pulwama in a thrilling match.

The closing ceremony featured the distribution of trophies to the winner and runner-up teams by senior officials of the department, marking the end of a remarkable sports event.