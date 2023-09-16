Inter-district divisional level Volleyball Competition for Under-17 Girls takes off at sport stadium Doda

NL Corresspondent

Doda, Sept 16: The vibrant Sports Stadium in Doda today witnessed the exhilarating commencement of the Under-17 girls' inter-district divisional level volleyball competition, following the successful conclusion of the Under-14 girls' competition. Participants from nearly every district in Jammu Division eagerly embraced the spirit of competition, setting the stage for an action-packed event.

During the grand opening ceremony, Dharminder Sharma, Joint Director of the School Education Department, and Jaffer Haider Sheikh, DYSSO, graced the occasion with their presence. The chief guest was accorded a warm welcome by DYSSO Doda with presentation of a bouquet, shield, and shawl.

In his inaugural address, the chief guest extended his congratulations to the Sports officer and his dedicated team for organizing such a remarkable event in Doda.

Prior to the commencement of the matches, all the officials and players solemnly pledged their commitment to fair play and sportsmanship.

In the inaugural match of the day, district Kathua triumphed over district Rajouri with a thrilling score of 2/1, setting the stage for a series of exciting matches in the days to come.

The Sports Stadium in Doda is buzzing with energy as these young athletes showcase their talent and determination in the pursuit of excellence in volleyball. This event promises to be a remarkable celebration of sportsmanship and skill, bringing together districts from across Jammu Division in the spirit of healthy competition.