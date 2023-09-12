Inter-dept hockey, football tournaments conclude at KU

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, Sep 12: The inter-department hockey (men/women) and football (men) tournaments 2023-24 organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), University of Kashmir (KU) concluded here Tuesday.

Sharing his thoughts about the participation of students in various sports activities and highlighting the importance of sports in day-to-day life, Dean Research, University of Kashmir, Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo emphasised on more student participation in the upcoming events being organised by the DPES.

Expressing gratitude to the heads of various departments for fielding their teams in the events, Coordinator, DPES, Dr Nadeem Ahmad Dar presented a detailed report of all three tournaments and congratulated the winners and runners up teams.

A total of twelve (12) teams participated in the inter-department hockey (men) tournament while as, ten (10) teams participated in the women's tournament.

Also, thirty (30) teams participated in the inter-department football tournament (men).

Institute of Technology (IoT), Zakura Campus, KU lifted the winners trophy in the hockey (men) tournament while as, the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, KU held on to the runners-up trophy.

In women's category, the Department of Statistics, KU clinched the winners trophy and the Department of Library and Information Science were declared the runners up.

In the inter-department, football tournament, North Campus, KU emerged winners by defeating IoT, Zakura Campus.