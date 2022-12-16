Instor India appoints Prashant Jain as COO

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Instor India, a leading provider of retail, industrial & specialized fixtures, has appointed Prashant Jain as the new Chief Operating Officer. Prashant

has more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry, specifically in the expansion of COCO (Company Owned Company Operated) and FOCO (Franchise

Owned Company Operated). As the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Prashant Jain brings with him an extensive background in the retail industry,

manufacturing efficiency management & operations, and business expansion. Before joining Instor, Prashant has experience working with leading retail,

manufacturing, and new-age companies as a strategic planner and core team member, helping achieve overall operational efficiency and business growth.

Speaking at his appointment, Ms. Ritika Mehta, Director, Instor by Kider India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Prashant’s appointment couldn’t have come at a more opportune time,

as he will help guide the company through this transformative period. In this role, he will lead the growth of Instor’s retail, industrial and warehouse fixtures

ecosystem, including operations, manufacturing, customer acquisition & onboarding, business operations & strategy, dealers and channel partnerships, and most

importantly, improving customer experience.” Prashant has been a retail industry veteran for many years and has headed a global retail and manufacturing company

as the Vice-President. He is also credited to have played a pivotal role over the years in setting up manufacturing facilities of an NSE-listed company for their metal &

business verticals, while also designing the company’s go-to-market strategy across corporate & institutional business. He was responsible for expanding the

company’s footprint in crucial Government sales, enabling the company’s diversification from retailing to manufacturing. Mr. Prashant Jain, Chief Operating Officer,

Instor by Kider India Pvt. Ltd., said, “I am very excited to join Instor by Kider India’s team and take on this new challenge and responsibility. They have a great team

with industry-leading infrastructure and reputation. The company is uniquely positioned given its manufacturing & technological leadership, and I believe that I will be

able to further Instor’s vision with the right strategy, collaboration, and approach, as I foresee exciting growth opportunities.