‘Influential’ Patwari ‘Hand-in-Gloves’ with Encroachers, Snubs Official Instructions with Impunity

Ajay Sharma

Rajouri, December 6

Despite sincere efforts of senior officers of the revenue department, an influential patwari of Sunderbani Tehsil continues to bring bad name to the department by allegedly working hand-in-gloves with the encroachers, to capture state land.

According to sources, a local patwari of Sunderbani in district Rajouri is allegedly facilitating encroachers to capture the state land. He is even helping them to raise concrete structures.

“In the past, locals of the area filed a complaint of encroachment on the state land with the concerned Additional Deputy Commissioner, who without wasting any time instructed concerned tehsildar Ravi Shankar,” said sources, adding that tehsildar took swift action on the instructions of the ADC and sought a complete report on the matter from the concerned patwari.

Sources stated that instead of obeying the orders of the ADC and tehsildar, this patwari ignored and allegedly tried to misguide the officers.

“The patwari appears to be so powerful that he did not pay any heed to the instruction of the ADC and tehsildar, rather continued to work for the influential encroachers to capture state and forest land,” alleged sources.

Sources shared that this matter was brought to the notice of the finance commissioner, who ordered the demolition of raised structure besides retrieval of the state land.

“This is a matter of concern that a finance commissioner had to intervene to retrieve state land. A question should be asked why patwari did not oblige orders of the ADC and tehsildar, who had categorically instructed patwari to submit report about the illegal encroachments on the state land,” stated sources, adding that the higher officers from the revenue department must take action against such patwaris, who have been instrumental in corrupt practices.