Infiltration bid foiled in Karnah, One Intruder Killed

By Northlines -

SRINAGAR, Mar 24: An unidentified intruder was killed by security forces during a foiled infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in and ’s Kupwara district on Friday, officials said. Alert troops noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control at Jabdi in the Karnah area in the morning, the officials said.

The security forces challenged the intruders and, in the ensuing gunfight, one infiltrator was killed, they added. One AK rifle and some ammunition was recovered from the scene, the officials said.

SHARE
Previous articlePM wishes people on beginning of Ramadan
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR