Indus Towers to provide digital literacy course to 50 J&K Police martyr’s wards

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Indus Towers Limited, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, in partnership with the

Impact Guru Foundation – a not-for-profit education society created to have a positive impact on society- will offer Digital

Literacy Lessons to 50 J&K Police martyrs’ wards.

The initiative was inaugurated by the Hon’ble, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, as Chief Guest along with

the Guest of Honour Dilbag Singh, DGP, Jammu & Kashmir.

Hon’ble, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, as Chief Guest said, “Inaugurated Digital Skill Development

programme for the wards of J&K Police Martyrs to generate sustainable livelihood. The govt is committed to take concrete

measures for the families of the martyrs so that they may live a life of comfort and dignity. The initiative under CSR by Indus

Towers Ltd is a tribute to JKP bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. Welfare of the families of those, who

served and protected the country’s integrity & sovereignty, will always be our top priority.”

Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief of Regulatory & CSR, Indus Towers said, “Indus Towers has always believed in taking an active

role and responsibility in transforming the lives of communities by improving their socio-economic conditions. We’re grateful to

the J&K Police department for providing not only the training facility at the locations but also, the basic amenities of electricity,

water, tables and chairs to seamlessly execute the programme. Beneficiaries will not only undergo through Digital Training and

education, they will also be exposed to career development skills.

Sukesh Thareja, Circle CEO, Jammu & Kashmir, Indus Towers said, “Indus Towers has been engaging in various

CSR activities focusing on education and skill development. Education, including digital literacy is the key to our nation’s future.

J&K Police martyrs made the supreme sacrifice and hence, it’s our duty to support their families by giving them the means to

earn a dignified and sustainable livelihood.”