Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi diverted to Hyderabad due to technical issues

NEW DELHI, Apr 4: An Indigo flight bound from Bengaluru to Varanasi was diverted to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 morning after the aircraft developed a technical snag while on its way to the destination. An Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Indigo Airlines with flight number 6E 897, took off from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 5:24 am and was scheduled to land in Varanasi at 7:50 am Midway, the aircraft developed technical issues after which it was diverted to Hyderabad where it landed at 6:13 AM, the authorities stated. After the aircraft underwent necessary repairs at RGIA, it was cleared to take off and departed from Hyderabad at 8:13 am and is on the way to Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.
