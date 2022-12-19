India’s Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022 title after 21 years

NEW DELHI, Dec 18: Celebrations are in order as an Indian has yet again triumphed at an international beauty pageant. Sargam Koushal of India was crowned Miss World at a gala event hosted in Las Vegas. She brought back the crown with the utmost glory after 21 long years.

With participants from over 63 countries, Koushal’s win is indeed prestigious and a reason for revelry. Koushal beat Mrs Polynesia to secure the title. The beauty queen is originally from Jammu and Kashmir and worked as a teacher in Vizag. Her husband works for the Indian Navy.

The official Instagram account of Mrs India pageant shared photos of a jubilant Koushal after her historic win. “The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!”