India’s Mantra of Unity in Diversity, no scope for divisions: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 8: India's mantra of unity in diversity is so comprehensive that there is no scope for division in it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday and asserted that development and heritage will continue to march together as the country moves forward.

Addressing a programme marking the 150th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Modi said now in India, Vande Bharat train will also run along with transformation of Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan.

He paid rich tributes to the spiritual guru and noted that his 150th birth anniversary was being celebrated at a time when just a few days ago centuries-old dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was fulfilled.

Talking about the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration ceremony there on January 22, Modi said such a big ‘mahayagya' was completed only with the blessings of saints.

“We are celebrating 150th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada at at time when just a few days ago centuries-old dream of a grand Ram temple was fulfilled. The enthusiasm that is seen on your face is also reflective of the happiness for the Ram Lalla ‘virajman',” the prime minister said.

“India's mantra of unity in diversity is so simple and comprehensive that there is no scope for division in it,” the prime minister said.

He also said the 15th-century saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was the epitome of love for Lord Krishna.

“He made spirituality and spiritual practice accessible to the common people,” Modi said.

The prime minister will also released a commemorative stamp and a coin in honour of the spiritual guru.

Prabhupada was the founder of the Gaudiya Mission that played a pivotal role in preserving and spreading the fundamental tenets of the Vaishnava faith. The Gaudiya Mission has played a significant role in propagating the teachings of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and the rich spiritual heritage of Vaishnavism across the world, making it the centre of the Hare Krishna movement.