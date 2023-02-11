‘India’s Future Will Be Electrifying’: Anand Mahindra On Lithium In J&K

JAMMU, Feb 11: Industrialist Anand Mahindra – known for his frequent social media posts – hailed the lithium findings at Salal-Haimana in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K)’s Reasi district. Responding to a national newspaper post, Mahindra said, “No doubt now, that India’s future will be ‘electrifying’”. The Geological Survey of India has discovered 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves for the first time in the country in Jammu and Kashmir, the union government informed on Thursday.