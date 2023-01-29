India’s Dream Of ‘Techade’ Will Be Fulfilled By Innovators, Their Patents: Modi

NEW DELHI, Jan 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that domestic patent filings have outscored the country’s foreign patent filings as he expressed confidence that India’s dream of “techade” will be fulfilled on the strength of its innovators.

This underscores the country’s increasing scientific capabilities, he said in the first episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ in the new year .

Modi has in the past used “techade” to describe the decade being dominated by technologies and India making most of it.

He said India’s rank in patent filling is seventh globally while it is fifth in trademark registration. India’s patent registration has risen by 50 per cent in the last five years, the prime minister said, noting that its ranking in the global innovation index has surged to 40 from below 80 in 2015.

“I am confident that India’s dream of techade will be fulfilled by its innovators and their patents,” he said.

The premier Indian Institute of Science had 145 patents in 2022 which is a rare record, Modi said.

In his address, Modi noted that this year’s Padma awards include a number of tribal people or those working for the community besides those who have strengthened the world of music.

He urged people to read about the winners and said their stories will inspire new generations.