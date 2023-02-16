Indian football legend Tulsidas Balaram passes away

NL Corresspondent

1962 Asian Games champion and Olympian Tulsidas Balaram was well-known for his amazing ball control, dribbling and passing abilities through a comparatively short but very successful career.

Asian Games gold medallist and Olympian Tulsidas Balaram, part of Indian football’s ‘holy trinity’ in the 1950s and 60s, passed away in Kolkata on Thursday after a prolonged illness, sources close to his family said.

Balaram belonged to the golden generation of Indian football and teamed up with legends like Chuni Goswami and PK Banerjee to forge a formidable partnership upfront.

He was 85 and remained a bachelor, living in a flat on the banks of the Hooghly river in Uttarpara, West Bengal.

The 1962 Asian Games champion was hospitalised on December 26 last year and was being treated for urinary infection and abdominal distension.

“His condition did not improve and he breathed his last around 2 pm today,” a source close to his family said.

“We are grateful to the state government and the sports minister, Aroop Biswas, for taking good care of him during his last days,” he added.

Born on October 4, 1937, to Tamil parents — Muthamma and Tulsidas Kalidas — in Ammuguda village in the garrison town of Secunderabad, Balaram scored 131 goals across seven seasons. The All India Football Federation announced a three-day mourning as a mark of respect to the football legend.

“While the federation will fly its flag at half-mast during this period, a one-minute silence will be observed before the start of all competitive matches in India,” the AIFF said. An Arjuna awardee, Balaram’s exploits at the 1960 Rome Olympics are well-documented.