Indian Election have lost level playing field due to faulty system of political funding

Corporate contribution to the parties lacks transparency

benefitting ruling party

BY MRIGANKA M BHOWMICK

The ongoing slugfest between the BJP and opposition parties over the serial raids on opposition leaders may or may not have

merits of witch-hunt. But one uncomfortable fact which is coming up before public eyes is that the Indian political system has

thrived on a cash economy. Much of it is to be blamed on the opaque political funding system in India since independence. In

the veil of this opacity the personal wealth creation takes place. The fault lies on the very fact that political parties repose

responsibilities to their leaders to raise funds in a decentralized model by earmarking territory like a state or a region or even a

district. This creates a fiefdom of power of the Fund-Raising-Responsible leaders and along the way some unscrupulous leaders

also generate amass wealth. This system of political funding has been practiced and performed over the decades. This is the

ultimate mother of all corruption in India.

There is no denying that political parties need funds for election campaigns and also to mobilize workers and cadres. It is

another side of democracy where mass mobilization needs on-ground interventions through money, idealism alone can’t bring

results. Political parties feel that money is inevitable to make a way to power. So, the darlings are the leaders who can raise

funds for the party.

Fundraising is an important skill, equivalent to mass leadership skill. In this situation, the leaders also feel that they also must

have money power to stay afloat in the crocodile pond of Intra-Party politics. Needless to say, these attract the generation of

wealth through quid-pro-quo practices, unholy nexus of Business and Politics, selling of party election tickets; all in the name of

funding for the Party. As most political parties, fundraising is a decentralized mechanism depending on multiple layers at

leadership level, from district to state level. A sure way to rise to the top is to attach a Funding nozzle to the party’s war chest.

So, it becomes a free run for ‘corrupt but competent’ leaders who also make a few hundred crores in the way. Party supremos

know it all, but need to turn a blind eye, as its ‘Power Ka Mamla Hai’.

Since independence, Indian Political Funding has not experienced much radical changes and it remained in the cage of old

practices with a major focus to raise funds from corporate. Though few check and balances had been implemented, those were

mainly motivated by the convenience of the Party in Power. The recent development was the Electoral Bond Scheme introduced

by Finance Act 2017 which allows anyone including corporate donate Political parties where the doner name is not mentioned in

the bond, a promissory note. Along with amendment of Foreign Contribution Registration Act, 2010 in March 2018 pave way

foreign companies having office in India to fund Indian Political party.

These changes may augur well for the parties which wish to cut middle man for funding by uniting the donors to its central

exchequer. BJP was fast to adopt this system by shunning away the dependency on the marginal leaders for funds. These

further helped them to wipe out the multiple power centres in the party due to fund consolidation at the Central Exchequer of the

party. Obviously, BJP has an advantage of being ‘The Party in Power’. But other parties seem slow to adopt the changes which

aimed to get contributions through the banking channel and relied on the old mechanism.

For a very long time, the political financing was largely dominated by Land, Liquor and Mining where the state’s revenue was

doled out in exchange of favours like Change of Land Use (CLU), forgoing revenue on excise duty or royalties on Liquor and

mines. Since these are areas which are very much in the ambit of discretionary power of states and quid-pro-quo actions were

prevalent, mostly before election. It has been observed that this kind of funding usually happens through cash which usually got

used in a systematic manner for campaign financing. The local level political involvement was crucial as all these business

verticals are based on local geography. It is quite obvious that when money comes in cash mode in an unaccounted manner,

only a part of it reaches the party. Many a time, the rest can get pocketed by fund raiser leaders. Needless to say, this is the

very entry -gate of criminals in politics and unscrupulous political practices. Keeping a hawk eye on these businesses by

enforcement agencies along with improved regulatory business framework has reduced these quid-pro-quo practices.

Nonetheless, this kind of cash still exists in Political funding.

It was expected that the introduction of Electoral Bonds would reduce this menace of opacity of political funding. But due to its

nature and issuance modalities, it failed to create equitable fund distributions amongst the political parties and largely the Party-

In-Power remains its main benefactor, be it in State or in Centre. The problem lies in its Disclosure norms. Electoral bond is a

promissory instrument where the donor, be it individual or corporate, can be anonymous and the donee is a political party which

can encash it through its Bank Account. It’s a matter of great concern for the corporate that these bonds are issued by the State-

owned bank like SBI and the government can access the data, if it wishes so. It is largely feared that this anonymity is

infructuous as the Party in Power become vindictive to a corporate donating to opposition parties and can push the corporate to

the corner, if it resorts to cut the fund flow to the opposition parties.

India has a large electoral base and that’s why Corporates remain the biggest source of political funding since independence.

Unless the issuance of electoral bonds happens through an independent and empowered agency which guarantees the

anonymity of the donors to the last mile, the cash economy in political funding will not be wiped out completely. Further to it,

political fund contribution under the government eye will lead to Plutocracy where large corporations can influence public policy.

This is not good news for the world’s largest democracy. (IPA Service)