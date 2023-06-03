Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia meets Kashmir entrepreneurs

Srinagar, Jun 02 (KNO): India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Friday had an extensive interactive session with industry and trade associations of Kashmir to discuss and plan strategies towards exploring business opportunities between the regions.

The session, organized by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), was aimed at providing a platform to foster stronger economic ties and explore mutually beneficial trade opportunities.

Managing Director, JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir, expressed gratitude to the ambassador for reaching out to the Trade and Industry partners of Jammu and Kashmir. He gave an overview about the prevailing trade scenario in the region with special reference to products having competitive advantage for export to Saudi Arabia.

The event brought together esteemed business leaders, entrepreneurs and representatives from various industry and trade associations of Kashmir, offering a unique opportunity to discuss and address the challenges being faced by the local business community.

Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, while speaking on the occasion, emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral trade between UT of J&K and Saudi Arabia. He acknowledged the rich cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit of Kashmir and expressed his admiration for region's contribution towards nation's economy. He observed that unique and niche products of J&K have lot of potential as far as the markets of Saudi Arabia are concerned.

Responding to issues and concerns raised by the participants, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan praised the efforts of JKTPO in promoting trade and investment opportunities in Kashmir. He conveyed Embassy's commitment towards supporting such initiatives.

He assured the participants that the Indian government is continuously working hard towards creating a conducive business environment for all to flourish their businesses. He added that necessary support is being extended for trade and investment activities especially for export of GI tagged products of Jammu & Kashmir. He assured to create business linkages for the exporters of J&K, adding that efforts would be made to organize delegation visits, B2B meets, exhibitions, road shows and related events in Saudi Arabia.

“This interaction marks a significant milestone in strengthening economic ties between the two regions. It reflects the shared commitment towards exploring new avenues of cooperation and leveraging the vast potential for trade and investment,” maintained the ambassador.

During the event, representatives from industry and trade associations of Kashmir presented their perspectives on key sectors including tourism, Handloom and Handicrafts, Agriculture, Food Processing and Horticulture. They highlighted the immense potential for collaboration and investment in these sectors, showcasing the unique products and services that Kashmir has to offer to Saudi Arabia.

The representatives from Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI),PHDCCI Kashmir, Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK), CA Store Association, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kashmir Carpet Cluster Development Organization (`KCCDO), Pampore Saffron Producers Association, Bat Manufacturing Association and various organizations dealing with Wood carving, Pashmina, Papermache products interacted with Ambassador and highlighted the need for collaboration between Jammu and Kashmir and Saudi business establishments.

The interaction also served as a platform for exchange of ideas and experiences among the attendees, fostering networking and partnership opportunities. Business leaders and entrepreneurs from Kashmir expressed keen interest in exploring collaborations with their Saudi Arabian counterparts and acknowledged the potential for growth and synergy between the two regions.

It was also suggested to promote tourism both inbound and outbound, adding that Fam trips, Golf tournaments can play a vital role in this regard—(KNO)