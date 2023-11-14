India safe as long as its brave soldiers are at borders: PM Modi

LEPCHA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said security forces have a big role in maintaining peace and keeping India's borders safe at a time of rising global expectations from the country, as he flew to Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to spend his Diwali with soldiers.

Keeping with his annual practice of spending time with personnel of the armed forces on Diwali, Modi also asserted that India is fast emerging as a big global player in the defence sector and the capabilities of its security forces are constantly rising.

Global circumstances are such that the expectations from India are also constantly rising, the prime minister said. “At such an important time, it is necessary that India's borders are protected and there is an environment of peace in the country, and you have a big role in this,” PM Narendra Modi, dressed in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) fatigues, said. “India is protected till the time my bravehearts are standing on the borders, unflinching as the Himalayas,” the PM said. He added that after independence, “these bravehearts (Army personnel) fought so many wars and won the country's heart…Our jawans have snatched victory in the face of challenges”.

“It is said that ‘parv' is where the ‘parivaar' is. On festivals, being away from the family and deployed on the borders exemplifies the commitment to duty. The country is indebted to you,” Modi told soldiers.

“Therefore, on Diwali, one ‘diya' is for your safety, and in every prayer, people wish for your safety,” the PM said, noting that for 30-35 years he has been travelling to border areas on Diwali to celebrate the festival with soldiers.