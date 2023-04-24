India reports 10,112 fresh Covid cases, Tally at 67,806

NEW DELHI, Apr 23: India has reported 10,112 new Covid cases and 9,833 recoveries in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload now stands at 67,806 while the number of total cases has reached 4,48,91,989.

The 24-hour Covid tally has dipped slightly from yesterday's numbers. India yesterday registered 12,193 fresh Covid-19 cases.

India has also recorded 29 fresh Covid deaths, including seven reconciled by Kerala, in the last 24 hours after which the toll has climbed to 5,31,329.

With the latest numbers, the daily positivity rate is now at 7.03 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 5.43 per cent.

The national Covid recovery rate is at 98.66 per cent. Delhi on Saturday logged 1,515 Covid and six deaths, with a case positivity rate of 26.46 per cent. Maharashtra, meanwhile, recorded 850 fresh Covid cases and four deaths.