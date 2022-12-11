India put forward vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ before the world: PM Modi at World Ayurveda Congress

Panaji (Goa), Dec 11: Describing Ayurveda as a means of mental and physical well-being, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India has put forward a futuristic vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ before the world, which lays out a universal vision for health.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday attended the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC), organised by the Ministry of Ayush. The event showcased the scientificity, efficacy and strength of the Ayush system of medicines at the global level in Panaji, Goa.

Addressing the event in Goa, PM Modi said, “The motto of Ayurveda is happiness and good health for all. Ayurveda promotes wellness. Ayurveda is not just about treatment, it also promotes wellness. Yoga and Ayurveda are the new hope for the world. We had Ayurveda’s result as well as effect, but we were lagging behind in terms of evidence. Therefore, today we have to do the documentation of ‘Data based evidence’. Ayurveda teaches us how to live.”The Prime Minister said India has put forward the futuristic vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’.Highlighting ‘One Earth, One Health’, PM Modi said, “Ayurveda teaches us the right way of living. It is a guide on how to maintain our mental and physical health…We have put forward a futuristic vision of ‘One Earth One Health’ before the world. It means a universal vision for health. Be it water-dwelling animals, wild animals, human beings or plants, their health is interconnected. It is the holistic vision of Ayurveda and Indian culture.”

With the aim of boosting infrastructure and promoting research in traditional medicine, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated three National Ayush Institutes on Sunday. The institutes inaugurated are All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad and the National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi.“These three institutions will lend more speed to the AYUSH healthcare system. Over 30 countries have recognised Ayurveda as a traditional medicine system. We have to promote Ayurveda in other countries,” PM Modi said.