India Issues Notice To Pakistan For Modification Of Indus Water Treaty: Govt Sources

New Delhi, Jan 27: issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty of September 1960: Govt sources.
India has been steadfast supporter, responsible partner in implementing Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan in letter and spirit: Govt sources.
Pak’s actions adversely impinged on provisions of Indus Treaty, forced India to issue appropriate notice for its modification: Govt sources.

