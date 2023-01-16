India first team in ODI history to win by 300 runs or more

Agencies

India became the first team in the history of One-Day Internationals to win by a margin of 300 runs or more as they thrashed Sri Lanka

by 317 runs in the third and final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday.

India also registered the biggest victory in terms of runs in One-Day Internationals, as they beat the previous record held by New

Zealand, who had beaten by Ireland by 290 runs in an ODI at Aberdeen in July 2008.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill hit centuries, while Mohammed Siraj excelled with the ball as India completed a 3-0 series sweep against

Sri Lanka.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes in his 110-ball display. It was the former captain’s 46th ODI century and

he is now only three short of Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of most ODI hundreds. Opener Shubman Gill also made a telling

contribution with his 116 as India ended their innings at 390/5 after opting to bat first.

In reply, Siraj then picked up 4/32 and played a role in a run-out, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets each

as India skittled Sri Lanka for 73 inside 22 overs.