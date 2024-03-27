Search
India‘India firmly supports Philippines’: EAM S Jaishankar takes swipe at China amid...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

‘India firmly supports Philippines’: EAM S Jaishankar takes swipe at China amid sea disputes

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: Days after Chinese ships launched a dangerous water cannon attack that heavily damaged a Philippine vessel and injured at least three of its navy personnel, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today expressed support for the country in upholding its sovereignty in areas within its territory in the disputed South China Sea. The small boat was carrying food and other supplies to a Philippines outpost in the South China Sea.

Cooperation imperative

Firmly reiterate 's support to the Philippines for upholding its sovereignty. As the changes, it is essential that countries like India and the Philippines cooperate more closely to shape the emerging order. — S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

At joint press briefing, Jaishankar, who is in Philippine capital Manila for a meeting with his counterpart Enrique Manalo, said: “I take this opportunity to firmly reiterate India's support to the Philippines for upholding its sovereignty. We are also convinced that the progress and prosperity of this region is best served by staunch adherence to a rules-based order (UNCLOS).”

The UNCLOS stands for United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and is regarded as the global constitution for the seas signed by 162 nations, including Philippines, India and China. “All parties must adhere to it in its entirety,” he said.

Without mentioning it, Jaishankar's reference to the UNCLOS was for China, which has refused to accept a UN verdict on demarcation of maritime boundaries in the South China Sea. Manila has renamed parts of the South China Sea that fall within its territory as West Philippine Sea.

“As the world changes, it is essential that countries like India and the Philippines cooperate more closely to shape the emerging order,” said Jaishankar, stressing that India was “preparing to step up its engagement with the Philippines”.

Jaishankar was scheduled to call on Philippines Secretary Gilbert Teodoro too. India has agreed to sell its hypersonic missile BrahMos to Manila. The Philippines, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have been engaged in one-upmanship in the South China Sea, something that is feared as Asia's next potential flashpoint for a major armed conflict.

Previous article
‘Big Boss’ winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

‘Big Boss’ winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Mar 27: Stand-up comedian and 'Bigg Boss -17'...

Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95

Northlines Northlines -
Kolkata, Mar 27: Swami Smaranananda, the 16th president of...

Maharashtra ATS chief Sadanand Vasant Date appointed Director General of National Investigation Agency

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 27: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Sadanand...

Enforcement Directorate raids residences of IAS officers in guava orchard scam

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh/Patiala, Mar 27: A team of the Enforcement Directorate...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Big Boss’ winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in...

Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95

Maharashtra ATS chief Sadanand Vasant Date appointed Director General of National...