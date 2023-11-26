India Crushing Terrorism With All Its Courage: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 26: On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India faced the most heinous attack on this day but it was the country's capability that it recovered from that assault and was also “crushing terrorism” with all its courage.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi paid homage to all those who lost their lives in the Mumbai attack and noted that the nation is remembering the brave martyrs.

“We can never forget November 26. It was on this day that the most heinous terrorist attack took place in the country. Terrorists had shaken Mumbai and the entire country. But, it is India's capability that we recovered from that attack and now we are also crushing terrorism with full courage,” he asserted.