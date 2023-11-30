India Capitals- Gujarat Giants match abandoned without a ball being bowled

Spectators unlucky to see Gayle, Gambhir, Pietersen, Amla in action

NL Corresspondent



Jammu, Nov 30: The euphoria of cricket has gripped the entire Jammu division and even the sports fraternity from Kashmir division also as the Legends League Cricket (LLC) is in full swing at MA Stadium in Jammu.

However, the rain has continued to play spoilsport as the match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants abandoned without a ball being bowled due to inclement weather conditions.

This was a crucial match between both the teams as far as making it to the top four stage is concerned.

With an earning of one point from this match, Parthiv Patel led Gujarat Giants are now topping the table with 5 points in four matches including 2 wins, one loss and one washout, while Gautam Gambhir led strong India Capitals are presently at number four having earned 3 points so far in four matches with one win two losses and one washout.

With four league matches yet to be played, Gujarat Giants are topping the table, followed by Manipal Tigers and Urbanisers at number two and number three spots respectively, while India Capitals, Southern Super Stars and Bhilwara Kings are at number four, five and six spots respectively.

Meanwhile, the unfortunate part of the day was that the spectators who had rushed in from far off areas of the Union Territory missed their heroes in action today.

The legendary cricketers who were supposed to be in action today included Chris Gayle, Gautam Gambhir, Kavin Pietersen, Parthiv Patel, Hashim Amla, Ricardo Powell and a galaxy of former International and National cricketers.