India-Canada Row: The Regression of a Diplomatic Stint in Aligning Interests

– By: Shubham, IIMC Jammu

Recently, the remarks made by the Canadian Prime Minister triggered a new set of challenges in India-Canada relations, especially at a time when India's tightrope walk over the deeply polarized East and West has come to be called more east-centric when it comes to Russian involvement, as ties between them are geopolitical but perceived to be transactional at times, but dwindle when the focus comes to the Indo-Pacific. In its reply to the Canadian alleged Indian government involvement in the killing of Nijjer on their territory, India was really outspoken, stating that the remarks were ‘absurd and politically motivated'. So, given the context in which these remarks were made, they absolutely had inner political motives rather than being reflected to be involved with larger principles—those concerns about the violation of sovereignty—despite the fact that Canada molded their concerns to go in that direction.

Concerns that India raised– India, on its part, as already expected, gave no clue or any official statement in that regard; well, was there any conversation or not? Nobody knows it other than the governments themselves. But India very notably raised concerns regarding this whole issue, which includes diplomatic intimidation, parity on the part of Canada in treating diplomats, and providing a safe harbor to nurture terrorist sentiments. Despite all this, India had no option but to cancel visa services as an immediate measure. At the same time, the so-called stand would have no base in affecting the set-up, which is the product of India's deep diplomatic incision of inter-reflection on every intricate balance by playing or promoting dialogue as the only medium of achieving results.

The danger of it impacting Indo-US relations :–

This is the most anecdotal narrative that is being perceived, as the relations between the US and Canada are deeply corroborated and are invincible of being challenged because the creation of that matrix into the fiber that intertwines them ideologically, diplomatically, and sometimes even makes them complementary to each other made them determined and obliged. But the stake that India raised for herself by involving itself in the Indo-Pacific, given the US political focus on China, made this whole Canada row to be of a nature that is not more than a squabble. And the danger of it deteriorating the shape of Indo-US relations is something that is narrative without conclusion. On top of that, if we look at Canada, it sometimes lectured the US as well by entitling to itself the privilege of moralizing on different, so-called, parameters of democracy. Coming out of India from this usurp of self-driven authority of lecturing by concerning the Khalistani cause and remarking towards minority concerns is basically not demanded by India, an India that is deeply pluralistic (which even the US has accepted for now, for reasons well known). Given India's deep harmony irrespective of differences, be it the variety of cuisines, cultures, or religions, India made sure that these differences did not percolate or transform into a bigger divide, which is basically the onus of every democracy to prevent. And India, on its part, has come out clean on every issue of this kind.