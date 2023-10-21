INDI Alliance will sweep next Lok Sabha election in J&K: Congress







“Like in Kargil, we will sweep the Lok Sabha election and the I.N.D.I Alliance will also become victorious here also,” he said.



On a question regarding seat sharing, Vikar said the Congress leaders will sit and discuss with the alliance partners and whatever will come in their share they will fight.

He said Congress belongs to every section of the society.

“We elected district presidents, ST, SC, OBC, Women and people less than 50 years of age were accommodated in the party during the joining campaign,” Rasool said.

He denied the report of groupism or any non-cooperation between the party cadres. “I feel Congress is now a good and strong party in Jammu and Kashmir”, Vikar added.