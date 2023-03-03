Increase lending to promote entrepreneurship in J&K: LG Sinha tells Banks

Chairs meeting regarding widening of Shri Amarnathji Yatra tracks

Jammu Tawi, Mar 2: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the banks must increase lending to promote entrepreneurship in the Union Territory.

He asked public sector banks and other financial institutions to take dedicated measures to ensure government benefits directly reach the people.

Chairing a high-level meeting of public sector banks, administrative departments and other financial institutions here, he said during the ‘Back to Village-4’ and ‘My Town My Pride’ programme, J&K Bank ensured a major share of 90 per cent in extending the financial support to 75,000 youth recently, while other banks had merely 10 per cent contribution.

The Lt Governor emphasised on support and guidance to the farmers in preparing project reports required by the banks through nodal agencies.

The participants at the meeting were informed about the upcoming ‘citizen’s portal for government sponsored schemes’.

The soon-to-be-launched portal, prepared by J&K Bank, will ensure that all the banks operating in Jammu and Kashmir seamlessly extend all the benefits of government schemes to the eligible beneficiaries, an official spokesman said.

The portal will enable a citizen to apply for government sponsored schemes online with OTP authentication and check the status of his or her application online.

“It will forward/route the applications from citizens to appropriate departments & teams in an integrated work flow and enable departments and teams to process and forward/route these applications to the concerned financing agencies,” the spokesman said.

He said directions were passed to explore possibilities to integrate all the schemes and other portals on a single platform and make the portal more interactive, multilingual and having a module of grievances redressal mechanism.

The banks were instructed to follow the delivery channels of RBI and saturate the distribution of smart cards to the KCC account holders by June, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting of the officers from the UT administration and Border Roads Organization at Raj Bhavan here.

K N Rai, Member of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department; Brig Saket Singh, Chief Engineer, BRO; Akshay Labroo, Additional Secretary to Lt Governor, Rahul Singh, Additional Chief Executive Officer, SASB were present.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought the details of the scope of work to be undertaken for the widening, restoration and maintenance of both the stretch of yatra track that has been handed over to BRO.

The Lt Governor was apprised on the scope of work, surveyed via drone. The Lt Governor impressed upon the BRO to complete the works within the specified timeframe.