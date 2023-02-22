Income Tax Raids underway at 64 locations of packaging company Uflex

By Northlines -

Tawi, Feb 21

 

The Income Tax department is conducting raids at packaging company Uflex Limited, covering 64 different locations across the country, sources said.

According to UFlex’s website, it is a multinational packaging solutions provider.

Searches are going on in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, , Haryana, Tamila Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

The financial misappropriation or tax-related allegations against the company, if any, are yet to be known. Further details are awaited.

