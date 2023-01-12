Incentives to best performing Municipalities in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Jan 11: The Jammu and Kashmir

Administration will encourage and incentivize best

performing Municipalities through additional grant-in-aid

in the form of Urban Reform Incentive Fund (URIF)

under Aspirational Towns Development Programme

(ATDP).

The ranking of the Municipalities across J&K will be

based on the performance as per the benchmarks

prescribed under Jammu & Kashmir Municipal

Development Index-2022 (J&K MDI-2022). Special

funds will also be provided for building capacities and

covering gaps in these Municipalities.

J&K MDI–2022 is a tool to assess the development of

Urban Local Bodies across the Union Territory of J&K

against the normative development benchmarks.

While J&K MDI will act as a guide to evidence-based

policy making, catalyse action to achieve broader

developmental outcomes, including the Sustainable

Development Goals, assess and compare the outcomes

achieved by municipal bodies, give citizens an insight

into the functioning of local bodies and build a dialogue

between the stakeholders, the URIF will provide

necessary financial incentive to Municipalities to

undertake reforms, in their journey of becoming

Aspirational Towns.

The assessment framework examines the sectoral

performance of Municipalities across a set of 7

verticals/pillars, namely Quality of Life and Services;

Economic Ability; Technology; Urban Planning,

Governance, Sustainability & Climate Resilience and

Citizen Perception, which include 37 sectors/categories

and 138 indicators.