Incentives to best performing Municipalities in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Jan 11: The Jammu and Kashmir
Administration will encourage and incentivize best
performing Municipalities through additional grant-in-aid
in the form of Urban Reform Incentive Fund (URIF)
under Aspirational Towns Development Programme
(ATDP).
The ranking of the Municipalities across J&K will be
based on the performance as per the benchmarks
prescribed under Jammu & Kashmir Municipal
Development Index-2022 (J&K MDI-2022). Special
funds will also be provided for building capacities and
covering gaps in these Municipalities.
J&K MDI–2022 is a tool to assess the development of
Urban Local Bodies across the Union Territory of J&K
against the normative development benchmarks.
While J&K MDI will act as a guide to evidence-based
policy making, catalyse action to achieve broader
developmental outcomes, including the Sustainable
Development Goals, assess and compare the outcomes
achieved by municipal bodies, give citizens an insight
into the functioning of local bodies and build a dialogue
between the stakeholders, the URIF will provide
necessary financial incentive to Municipalities to
undertake reforms, in their journey of becoming
Aspirational Towns.
The assessment framework examines the sectoral
performance of Municipalities across a set of 7
verticals/pillars, namely Quality of Life and Services;
Economic Ability; Technology; Urban Planning,
Governance, Sustainability & Climate Resilience and
Citizen Perception, which include 37 sectors/categories
and 138 indicators.