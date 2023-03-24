In war against narco-terror: JK Police chief

‘Taking help from SIA, NIA, NCB to probe cases; Drugs second challenge after militancy; 56 foreign militants killed last year, some still active; Some journalists were found involved in terror activities, law same for all, none will be spared’

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, March 23: Jammu Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Thursday said that police have launched a major war against the narco-terror in J&K as more and more youth are falling prey to the drug menace.

“Police have busted several drug modules and recovered not just drugs but weapons as well,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function at Kathua. He said police is taking help and probing the narco-terror cases jointly with State Investigative Agency (SIA), National Investigating Agency (NIA), and also National Crime Bureau (NCB).

“Drug abuse especially the narco-terror is the second biggest challenge after militancy,” he said, adding that strict action is being taken against those found involved in the drug abuse. “It has been seen that more and more youth are falling prey to the drugs. “We are committed to root out this menace once for all and a collective approach has been launched by the police in this regard,” the DGP said.

About query on infiltration, the DGP said that infiltration is on decline even though attempts were made from Rajouri, Baramulla and Kupwara areas. “Last year, 56 foreign militants were killed. Some foreign militants are still active who are being tracked down. Some foreign militants were involved the dastardly act in Dhangri area of Rajouri,” he said. “Pakistan’s internal situation is very bad at this juncture and the country should focus on its own situation rather than pushing in terrorists into this side.”

On some journalists were arrested in Kashmir in for terror-links, the DGP said that in the society, law is for one and all. “Some journalists were found involved in terror related activities and law has taken its own course. Law is same for all,” the DGP said, adding that “nobody will be spared.”