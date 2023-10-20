In today’s world stress has become a social issue: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said in today's world stress has become a social issue and many a times people are overwhelmed by the situation leading to anxiety.

Addressing the Motivational event – ‘A Life of Happiness' organized by Inner Space Centre at University of Kashmir, Sinha said the people, however, can be tremendously happy if they create a fine balance between external and inner journey.



“If stress is real, so is happiness. We get so entangled in peripheral things of life that we forget to live and enjoy ultimate bliss life is offering us. We must look at life in its entirety. We must look within and recognize our potential and importance of this beautiful life that is full of possibilities,” he said.

Sinha said the ancient philosophy of our great nation has always guided the people to first know themselves, develop their individuality, focus on creativity and follow their passion.

Many times, when someone is very upset or stressed, the sound of music playing somewhere in the distance creates a new, yet momentary excitement, he said and added that one moment can turn into 365 days, 24×7 happiness when people follow their creativity, passion and they are in charge of their life instead of others.

The Lt Governor called upon the students, teachers and professionals to rediscover their passion and contribute in nation building with complete dedication.

“Every person is unique. He or she just needs to recognize it. Our every step in this journey should be dedicated to the service of others. It should be our mission to wipe every tear from every eye and eradicate inequality. Dignity of life, pride, prayers can be meaningful only when we can wipe someone's tears and show him the right path,” he said.