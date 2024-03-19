In ‘Haven of democracy’ voters are most unhappy about the two presidential choices

By Tirthankar Mitra

America has always been a land of plenty leaving the US citizens spoilt for choice. Strangely enough, the US voters have little option when their country goes to polls to choose its President. It is an election whose effects will be felt both at home and abroad. It is actually a rematch when Joe Biden takes on Donald Trump whom he had unseated as president.

One is free to split hairs about the pros and cons of the presidential system that prevails in this “haven of democracy.,” For this system has failed to throw up more and better nominees who can promise a better deal for the voters who have to make a choice between Biden and Trump none of whom the voters are not too fond of.

Oblivious of his August office, Trump's language to other heads of state was in sharp contrast to John Kennedy and Barak Obama not to speak of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Not only the words of America's President are reminiscent of a barrack room but the intimidating tone and tenor reminded one of the proverbial Big Brother.

If one seeks to camouflage the malignancy of Trump's words, his actions were beyond the pale of the head of state of a leading democratic country. The memory of his desperate acts not to concede electoral defeat even after the people's verdict have been pronounced still rankles with Trump being embroiled in legal, battles and criminal charges.

It has been a lacklustre performance which marked Joe Biden's tenure at the Oval Office. If his handling of the Israeli Hamas conflict leaves much to be desired, he himself feels his decisions including one creating 15 million jobs has not been appreciated by a wider section of the people.

The American voters are now to pronounce their choice in a rematch. The same two candidates facing off twice is an occurrence which has happened six times and the last one taking place 68 years ago.

Many voters are left disheartened and disillusioned given the flaws of the two men one of whom will be declared the arbiter of their lives and times once his term begins at the highest office of America. But the conduct of the duo in the run-up to the elections seems to be focused on the personalities of their opponent rather than his policies.

Trump is described as a “serious threat to democracy” by President Biden. The former president is accused of running a poll campaign fuelled by resentment and revenge. In his tirade against President Biden, neither did his opponent pull any punches. Trump described Biden as “the worst president in the history of our country “.

Even if the duo have secured nominations from the respective political outfits they belong to, but the road ahead is bumpy. Trump faces a slew of felony charges relating to his handling of classified documents and his attempts to overturn the 2020 elections

Progressives are irate with Biden's handling of issues of immigration and inflation. Stronger action to address the conflict between Israel and Hamas is called for by some in his own party. So much for American democracy. It indeed raises a laugh till now muted in many parts of the world where Uncle Sam loses no time to sermonise the ideal ways and means of governance in keeping with those of his country.

To call a spade by no other name, American voters seem to be faced by a sense of uncertainty and apprehension. For they have to make a choice between two deeply flawed candidates whose capability of addressing the problems threatening America is in doubt.

While critically evaluating the candidates and their policies and promises, the Americans cannot afford to be swayed by rhetoric or personality. Instead they have to demand accountability and focus on the issues crucial to their livelihood.

As the grueling seven month long election campaign sets in, the American voters have to keep a close watch on the values which have elevated their country in international perspective. The coming presidential election of America is a reminder of the challenges facing democracy.

(IPA Service)