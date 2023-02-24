In a scuffle, teacher bites colleague’s ear; arrested

Srinagar, Feb 23: In a strange incident, a government school teacher posted in Pattan area of Baramulla district has assaulted his colleague and bit his ear.

The incident took place on February 21 after the two teachers entered into a verbal brawl over some discussion on managing charge of school assignments.

As the teachers exchanged heated arguments, one of the teachers attacked his colleague and bites his ear.

Following the incident, the J&K Police in Pattan arrested a teacher for assaulting his colleague and registered an FIR in the case as well.

“The teacher has been arrested and an FIR stands registered in Police station Pattan as well,” a top police official said.

An official said the teacher who was attacked has got around 6 stitches in his ear.

As the news about the incident spread, the teaching community has expressed its concern over the assault saying that such incidents are unbecoming of a teacher.

Meanwhile, the district education authorities in Baramulla have ordered an inquiry into the matter and are mulling to take departmental action against the teacher.