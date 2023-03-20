Imam lifts 73rd Panasa Dangal title

Agencies

Katra (Reasi), March 20: Wrestler Imam Hussian of Jammu lifted the 73rd Pansa Dangal title after he defeated Baba of Kot Bhawal in Jammu in the main bout that lasted for 15 minutes at Village Panasa in district Reasi.

Later, Imam was adjudged as best wrestler to be awarded with Rs 7,000 cash prize. Runners-up, Baba got Rs 6,000 from Panasa Dangal Committee which organised the event in association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the supervision Ashok Kumar Bali (president), Munshi Ram Bali and Sarpanch Bal Krishan.

President J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association, Shiv Kumar Sharma was the chief guest who distributed cash prize among the winners and runners-up wrestlers. Social activist, Sohan Singh Thakur (Sonu) was guest of honour while Mangal Singh (ASI) was special guest.

In all, 92 bouts took part in this day-long event. The second main bout won by Surjeet Singh, who beat Raju. In third bout, Kaka of RS Pura defeated Ajay Sharma of Udhampur.

Other members of the organising committee of this Dangal included Shiv Natraj, Mohd. Saleem, Abdul Rashid, Om Parkash, Numberdar Raghunath Singh, Harnam Singh, Master Jagdev Raj, Kuldeep Singh, Bunty Mistry and Retd. Capt. Lehar Singh.

Other Results: Sunil of Kot Bhawal beat Dinesh of Delhi, Amit of R.S Pura beat Pritam of Reasi, Salman of Udhampur beat Sethi of R.S Pura, bouts played between Rajesh of J&K Police V/S Chain Singh of Reasi, Bablu J&K Police V/s Kulbir Singh of Kot Bhawal and Madan Lal V/s Sanjay of Pargal ended in a draw.