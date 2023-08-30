Imaam arrested for committing sodomy to minor

By Northlines -

Srinagar, Aug 29: and Police on Tuesday arrested an Imaam (prayer leader) of a mosque on charges of committing sodomy on a child here in City.

Police said Waseem Raja, a resident of Noorbagh working as an imam at a mosque in Malikaagun, was arrested for committing an unnatural sexual offence against a 9-year-old child.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered at Maharaj Gunj Police Station, police said.

“One Waseem Raja, S/o Ali Mohd Malla, R/o Noorbagh, presently working as Imaam at Masjid Aisha Malikaagun, was arrested for committing an unnatural sexual offence on a nine-year-old child. FIR 30/2023 under sections 377 of the IPC and 5, 6, and 7 of the POCSO Act registered in Maharaj Gunj PS”, Srinagar police tweeted.

SHARE
Previous articleLPG price slashed by Rs 200
Next articleGunmen kill narcotics smuggler in Kupwara
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR