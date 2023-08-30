Imaam arrested for committing sodomy to minor

Srinagar, Aug 29: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested an Imaam (prayer leader) of a mosque on charges of committing sodomy on a child here in City.

Police said Waseem Raja, a resident of Noorbagh working as an imam at a mosque in Malikaagun, was arrested for committing an unnatural sexual offence against a 9-year-old child.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered at Maharaj Gunj Police Station, police said.

“One Waseem Raja, S/o Ali Mohd Malla, R/o Noorbagh, presently working as Imaam at Masjid Aisha Malikaagun, was arrested for committing an unnatural sexual offence on a nine-year-old child. FIR 30/2023 under sections 377 of the IPC and 5, 6, and 7 of the POCSO Act registered in Maharaj Gunj PS”, Srinagar police tweeted.