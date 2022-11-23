IHRSC skaters win 43 medals in J&KUT C’ship 2022

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Showing exuberance and technical skills of par excellence, the speed skaters (Quad and Inline) of Indian Hawks Roller Skating

Club (IHRSC) J&K brought laurels to the club by winning 43 medals in the just concluded J&K UT level Roller Skating Championship held here

at MA Stadium Skating Rink. Those who got medals include Samaira Gandotra, (two Bronze medals) , Ahana ( Three Gold medals), Viraj

Gandotra (one silver, one bronze), Tabish (Three gold medals), Tamanna Saini ( Three gold medals), Prageet Kour ( Three Silver medals),

Sanvi Grover ( Three Bronze medals), Puneesh Puri ( Two Gold, one silver medal), Samarjot Singh (one gold, two silver), Udhay Narayan (

Three bronze medals), Kartikeya Puri ( Three gold medals), Surya Bhasker (Three silver medals), Vanshaj Sharma ( Two Gold, One Silver),

Vansh Kotwal ( Two Silver, one bronze) and Arjun Gandotra ( Two Gold medals) besides Abhinav Anand (one gold in scooter event).

Another big achievement of the IHRSC was that EIGHT skaters become individual champions in their respective age categories

showing complete dominance in the rink and winning applause of the lovers of roller skating. Impressed with the brilliant performance of

IHRSC skaters, Chairman of the Club Ashok Gandotra (Chief Engineer Retd.) organized a felicitation function here at Jammu Club and

lauded the young roller hawks on their astounding feat in the UT level Championship. He wished them best of luck for the ensuing national

level championship scheduled to be held in Bengaluru in coming December. Ashok Gandotra also congratulated Jammu and Kashmir

Roller Skating Association and all the members of the association for successfully conducting UT level Championship. Arjun Gandotra,

international speed skater and mentor of the skaters of IHRSC, who himself gave stellar performance in the aforesaid championship by

winning two gold medals, said that the marvelous performance and stamina shown by IHRSC skaters has raised hopes that J&K will soon

touch the new heights in speed skating in national and international arenas. President of IHRSC Dhruv Pant also congratulated all the

medal winners and wished them luck for the National Roller-Skating Championship at Banglore next month.