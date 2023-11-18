IGP visits GMC Jammu, enquires about health of injured persons

By Northlines -

Tawi: Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, IPS, paid a visit to Government Medical College, Jammu and enquired about the / welfare of the injured  who sustained injuries in a road accident at  Trungal Assar Doda  day before yesterday and were undergoing treatment there.

During visit to GMC, Jammu, the IGP Jammu met with injured persons and assured all possible help from the Police department.

IGP Jammu, Anand Jain met some of the injured individually , enquired about their well-being and  wished for their speedy recovery.

Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

