IGP visits GMC Jammu, enquires about health of injured persons

Jammu Tawi: Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, IPS, paid a visit to Government Medical College, Jammu and enquired about the health / welfare of the injured who sustained injuries in a road accident at Trungal Assar Doda day before yesterday and were undergoing treatment there.

During visit to GMC, Jammu, the IGP Jammu met with injured persons and assured all possible help from the Police department.

IGP Jammu, Anand Jain met some of the injured individually , enquired about their well-being and wished for their speedy recovery.