IGP Kashmir chairs security review meetings

Srinagar, Dec 3: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi chaired comprehensive review meetings of the security scenario of Kupwara and Handwara on Sunday.

Besides security scenario, anti-terrorist operations, recent trend of infiltration, law & order and other issues related to day-to-day policing were also discussed during the meeting. DIG north Kashmir range Baramulla Vivek Gupta was also present during the meetings.

During these meetings, the officers briefed about the prevailing security scenario, the existing security grid, and operational strategies employed to counter the challenges posed by recent trends of infiltration .

They meticulously presented an overview of the proactive steps initiated in their respective districts to address challenges and threats faced by inimical elements at the ground level.

Among the focus areas, anti-terrorist grid with heightened intelligence efforts, war against drugs and other related issues were also discussed.

IGP Kashmir directed the officers to work without any prejudice and take stern action against the law violators and ensure that law enforcement agencies are well prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any security untoward incidents.

He stressed upon the officers to increase focus on human intelligence alongwith technical inputs and enjoined upon to intensify anti-terrorist operations to flush out the inimical elements besides exhorted upon to take stringent action against any person or organization supporting anti-national activities.

In addition to anti-terrorist operations, the meetings addressed broader concerns related to the overall security scenario.

Measures to counteract infiltration, to ensure law and order in the district IGP Kashmir underscored the importance of a nuanced understanding of this evolving challenge. He emphasized the need for swift and decisive actions to counter the infiltration menace.

IGP Kashmir also analysed the crime situation, including action taken against burglars, drug peddlers, bootleggers and gamblers.

Special emphasis was laid on detection of crime against women and it was underlined that surveillance on such elements/criminals would put a check on their activities which is a big deterrent.

He advised officers to also ensure professional investigation in UAPA cases in order to ensure conviction of accused and to effectively deal with the terrorist ecosystem.

IGP Kashmir directed officers to actively engage with community members to ensure peace and harmony in the area. Emphasizing the importance of a collaborative approach, he urged the officers to work impartially and take stern actions against any violation of the law.

The meeting in Kupwara was attended by SSP Kupwara Yogual Manhas, Addl SP Kupwara and other senior officers of the district.

Similarly, in Handwara, the meeting was attended by SSP Handwara Dawood Ayoub and other officers of the Police district.