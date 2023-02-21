IG CRPF, Charu Sinha transferred to Hyderabad

Srinagar, Feb 20: Srinagar Sector, CRPF on Monday bids farewell to its first woman IG, Charu Sinha, who is proceeding on transfer to Hyderabad, after having completed a highly successful tenure of two and a half years in Kashmir.

Charu Sinha has been instrumental in bringing a sense of harmony to the local community and contributed immensely towards security and peace in the region, a statement issued to the news agency.

“During her tenure, she directed CRPF operations with utmost sensitivity towards local sensibilities. Citizen friendly attitude of CRPF remained central to her tenure in Central Kashmir.”

During her tenure, Sinha demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and worked tirelessly to improve the security scenario in the region. Her efforts in fostering strong relationships with the local community have helped build trust and cooperation between CRPF and the local population.

In her message to the people of Kashmir, she expressed her confidence in the fact that the people of Kashmir, with their inherent zest for a spirited way of life, will keep ushering themselves towards an era of unending peace & tranquility.