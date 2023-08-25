IG BSF reviews operational preparedness at LoC

Srinagar, Aug 24: Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir frontier, Ashok Yadav, reviewed the operational preparedness along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

Yadav paid a visit to the forward areas of Kupwara, where he reviewed the operational preparedness of the BSF unit deployed on the LoC, a BSF Kashmir official wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The IG also interacted with the troops and commended their dedication and professionalism in safeguarding the LoC with unwavering commitment.

Last week, a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles, was recovered by joint forces close to the LOC in the Machil sector of Kupwara district based on the input generated by the BSF.