If we form Govt, youth will be my priority: Azad

SRINAGAR : The Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today expressed his deep concerns over the soaring use of drugs by youth in Jammu and Kashmir. He said if his party forms the Government, the youth will be his first priority since it is the future of the nation. Azad said that it is disturbing for us all that a huge number of our youth are diverted to drugs and other anti-social activities. He said dwindling economic conditions, lack of job opportunities has pushed our youth to this menace. “We have been reading news almost on a daily basis now regarding the youths involved in drugs. This should serve as an alarm for all of us and we can’t afford to lose our future assets,” he said while attending a youth interaction programme in Srinagar. Azad said that it is the responsibility of the Government to engage the youths positively and empower them so that drug menace is controlled. “If we form the government, I will pay special attention to the issue and I will assure you that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will not face any crisis. Jobs will be provided to all in both the Government and private sector,” he said.

Azad said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir post August 5, 2019 are feeling dejected and disappointed with the political class. He said the poor outreach by the present dispensation has pushed everybody to wall and his party is engaging with all sections of people to re-infuse their faith in polity.

“We can’t afford any gap between the political establishment and the common masses. In democratic setup people are supreme and people want a Government which can listen to them and their concerns,” he said, urging the Union Government to hold elections in the UT immediately. The DPAP chairman said that in present times his party is the only political party which emerges as hope for the distraught class and he will continue to stand by the side of poor people. The convention was organised by youth leader Amir Bhat. Among others who attended the convention were Saddam Nabi Azad, Taj Mohiuddin DPAP treasurer, GM Saroori vice chairman, RS Chib general secretary, Mohd Amin Bhat Provincial president, Gulzar Wani Zonal president, Salman Nizami chief spokesperson, Kaiser Jin, Meer Momin, Khalid Tufail, Arif Maqbool, Adv Heena Sultan & others.