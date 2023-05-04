If voted to power, DPAP will revolutionize development across J&K: Azad

Srinagar, May 03: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday visited the Aru, Pahalgam valley in South Kashmir and met various delegations of Ponywallas, travel agents, hotel association tourist guides also party workers who apprised him of their grievances.

The delegations of ponnywallas sought his intervention to urge government to allow them to set up tents during the Amarnath yatra pilgrimage alongside the route. They said their livelihood is solely depending on Shri Amarnath Yatra and they deserve to be properly accommodated to earn for their families.

In a statement issued, Azad assured that their grievances would be addressed and DPAP will ensure that no one is forced to run pillar to post to seek their issues addressed if his party comes to power. He said that DPAP is imbibing the culture where its party leaders would visit villages and people themselves instead people approaching them in their offices.

Azad said that he and his party is working to change the mindset of people who in politics think that they are above the common people. Rather I try to make them understand we are actually meant to serve people,” he said.

He expressed his dismay over the delay in construction of hospital in the Pahalgham constituency since people have complained of sufferings in its absence. The delegations also told him that most of the villages in the Pahalgham constituency face cellular network issues speically in Aru and face tough times to communicate.

Azad said that once his party comes to power, he will bring the revolution of development across the Union Territory and all the people from both the regions would be part of this process and avenues and opportunities would be created to benefit common people.