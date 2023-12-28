IED detected, destroyed in Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar, Dec 27 (KNO): The security forces on Wednesday detected and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted in a gas cylinder at Lawapora, Srinagar, officials said.

An official told that a joint team of security personnel comprising 2 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police found a gas cylinder with the concealed IED at Lawapora area of Srinagar outskirts.

He added that the prompt action of security forces averted a potential disaster by destroying the IED.

Meanwhile, Army in a post on X, said that a major terror incident has been averted today by recovering and destroying an IED at Lawaypora.

“#IED Recovered at Lawaypora, on the #Srinagar – Baramulla Highway. #ChinarWarriors & @JmuKmrPolice averted a major terror incident today by recovering & in-situ destroying an IED at Lawaypora on the Srinagar – #Baramulla Highway. #IndianArmy resolute in its commitment to keep #Kashmir terror-free,” Army said.