IEC University organizes bike rally with message to drive away drug addiction

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi:IEC University, Solan, organized a ‘BBN Bike Ride' giving the message of respecting the motherland by staying away from drugs. This grand bike rally was organized from Delhi to IEC University and from IEC University via Baddi back to Delhi, amidst full security arrangements. More than 60 bikers and others have participated in this bike ride. The participants took a pledge to continue working in the interest of the country. On this occasion, cultural programs based on patriotism were also organized by the students. Vice Chancellor of IEC University, Prof. Ashok Puri expressed his gratitude to Ajitesh Choudhary, son of Chief Parliamentary Secretary (Industry, Revenue and Town Planning), Ram Kumar Choudhary, for being present in this program for making this mega event successful.

In this program, a music festival based on the theme “Nasha Bhagao” was also organized in collaboration with the famous Dhvani Social Awareness Forum of Panchkula. All the 12 artists present at the concert created a great atmosphere with Himachali, Punjabi and Hindi songs and poems. The management of IEC University presented Kajal Mangalamukhi, President of Mangalamukhi Samaj, Mayur Singh, President of Youth and Cultural Welfare Committee, Hitesh Pahwa from HIT Charitable Trust, Vishal Khullar, President of Dhvani Social Welfare and Cultural Welfare Society, Dr. Vaneet Gupta from I Hate Polythene and The cooperation of the police was also appreciated and thanked.