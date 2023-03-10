IAF Airlifts 438 Stranded Passengers midway J&K and Ladakh

By Northlines -

Jammu Tawi, Mar 9: A total of 438 stranded passengers were airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) between the twin Union Territories of Jammu and and on Thursday, an official said.

The stranded passengers were mostly airlifted from Jammu to and Srinagar to Leh due to the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh highway, he said.

The official said 260 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Leh in IL-76 Aircraft of the IAF.

Similarly, 165 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil in four sorties of AN-32, while 13 passengers were flown from Kargil to Jammu, the official said.

SHARE
Previous articleDhangri terror victims’ kin demand rehabilitation for Injured
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR