I don’t care about cases being registered against me, they are free to file more FIRs, says Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 24: Reacting to the registration of an FIR against him and other party leaders for allegedly provoking party workers to clash with police in Guwahati on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he is not worried about such FIRs.



“They had booked me earlier too. I was suspended from Parliament and had to vacate my house. But I was not scared of them and they are free to register more FIRs against me,” Rahul told a gathering in Barpeta district.

“I don't need their house. I live in the hearts of millions of people of this country,” he added.



Rahul took a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying he was working on the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and that the Assam government was being run from New Delhi.



Rahul told the gathering that the BJP-RSS wanted to attack their culture and traditions, but the Congress would not allow that.