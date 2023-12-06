Hyundai Foundation launches 3rd edition of ‘Art for Hope’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India is delighted to announce the 3rd edition of ‘Art for Hope', a flagship program to support Indian artists. The grant application is open to all Indian artists until December 9.

Over the past two editions, 60 grants have been awarded to artists across 20 states for executing their projects on environmental, social and community centric themes under ‘Art for Hope' flagship. The public exhibitions have seen a footfall of over 5000 people cumulatively in New Delhi's Bikaner House and Chennai's InKo Centre.

Commenting on ‘Art for Hope 2024', Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head – Corporate Affairs, Hyundai said, “The company has been a nurturer of creativity and innovation, and using art for making a meaningful change for future generations under Hyundai's global CSV (Creating Shared Value) philosophy of ‘CONTINUE'. Through ‘Art for Hope', Hyundai is not merely organizing an art program, it is investing in the hopes and dreams of aspiring artists, providing them with the resources and recognition they need to flourish.”

‘Art for Hope 2024' grant is open in visual art, digital arts, performance arts, folk and traditional arts and community arts categories for individual artists and collectives. At the end of the grant an art festival showcasing the artworks and grant projects will be hosted in New Delhi.