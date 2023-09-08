‘Hybrid’ militant of TRF arrested in Sgr

Srinagar, Sep 7: Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a “hybrid” militant of “The Resistance Front” in Srinagar, police said on Thursday.

The “hybrid” militant of TRF, believed to be a shadow group of Lashkar-e-Taiba was identified by police as Mohammad Yawar Rangrez, a resident of Firdousabad Batamaloo Srinagar.

According to police “hybrid” militants are those who carry out attacks and later pose as civilians.

Police said he was arrested with a hand grenade and a case was registered in Kothi Bagh police station Srinagar.

Srinagar Police announced the arrest on X- formerly known as Twitter. “A Hybrid terrorist of TRF namely Mohd Yawar Rangrez S/o Abdul Rashid Rangeez R/o Firdousabad, Batmaloo arrested by Srinagar Police with one Hand grenade. FIR no 37/2023 registered in Kothibagh PS,” Srinagar police said on X.